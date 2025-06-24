Headingley Test: Will rain hamper high-voltage Day 5? 

The first Test match of the England-India series is heading toward an exciting conclusion at Headingley. The hosts need another 350 runs to win, while the visitors are eyeing 10 wickets on the final day. However, rain could be a major factor in determining the outcome of this closely contested match. Despite some rain interruptions on days two and three, day four was uninterrupted with a full day's play. Here we look at the weather report.

Weather forecast Rain likely to interrupt the proceedings Overnight rain in Leeds has raised concerns for day five of the match. AccuWeather predicts a 55% chance of rain at 10:00am local time, just before play is scheduled to start at 11:00am. However, the likelihood of precipitation decreases as the day progresses. By the start of play, there's expected to be a 40% chance of rain. Despite this, there's still a good possibility that some overs could be lost due to weather conditions throughout the afternoon hours.

Game dynamics Will rain affect the result? The rain is unlikely to completely wash out the day, but it could affect the final result of this thrilling contest. The weather has been kind to both teams so far in this Test match, and fans are hoping for a similar pattern as they look forward to an exciting conclusion. It must be noted that overcast conditions could help Indian seamers defend the target.