Can England take 20 wickets? Stuart Broad raises concern
What's the story
Ahead of the highly-anticipated Test series against India, veteran pacer Stuart Broad has raised concerns over England's bowling attack.
The 37-year-old questioned how England would manage to take 20 wickets in a match with their current squad.
His comments come as Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have been ruled out due to injuries, leaving Chris Woakes as a key player in the line-up.
Injury worries
Broad worries about Woakes's match fitness
Broad has voiced his concerns over Woakes's lack of match fitness, saying he hasn't bowled enough overs this summer.
He said, "I love Woakesy, but I am worried about the amount of overs he's bowled this summer — not enough."
The veteran cricketer emphasized that unlike some players who can hit the ground running after a layoff, "Woakes needs to find his rhythm through consistent bowling."
Team composition
Inexperienced young spinner in the squad
Broad also highlighted the presence of an inexperienced young spinner in the squad. He said, "There are a lot of unknowns."
The pacer stressed that Headingley is known for its spinning conditions and there is no way they would miss picking their specialist spinner.
Notably, England have included Shoaib Bashir as their specialist spinner. He has featured in 16 Tests.
Broad also noted that some "younger players have never experienced the intensity of an India or Australia series before."
Chaper
A new chapter in the Test rivalry
The five-match series marks a new chapter in the England-India Test rivalry.
Both teams are going through transitions with new players coming in. This makes it all the more interesting to see how these changes will affect their performance on this historic tour.
Notably, India are eyeing their first Test series win on England soil since 2007.
Information
England have announced their XI for Headingley Test
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (Captain), Jamie Smith (Wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir.