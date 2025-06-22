Indian batters with this feat outside Asia (Test cricket)

In a historic feat, India racked up 471 (1st innings) against England in the 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds. Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147), and Rishabh Pant (134) all struck centuries, powering India to a formidable total. As per Cricbuzz, it was only the fourth instance of Indian batters scoring three hundreds in an Test innings outside Asia. Here are the other instances.

#1 Australia vs India, Sydney, 1986 The first such instance came in 1986 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Sunil Gavaskar (172), Krishnamachari Srikkanth (116), and Mohinder Amarnath (138) powered India to 600/4d in the first innings. Australia, who responded well with 396, received a follow-on. Shivlal Yadav took five wickets. The match was drawn when the hosts were 119/6 in the second innings.

#2 England vs India, Headingley, 2002 Under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, India registered a glorious victory at Headingley in 2002. The team posted an impressive total of 628/8d in overcast conditions, with Rahul Dravid (148), Sachin Tendulkar (193), and Ganguly (128) scoring centuries. They enforced a follow-on on England, who were dismissed for 273 and 309 respectively. This marked one of India's most significant overseas victories in Test history.