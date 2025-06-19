Take those bold decisions: Sachin Tendulkar's advice to Shubman Gill
What's the story
Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared some valuable advice for India's new Test captain, Shubman Gill.
Speaking to Cricbuzz, Tendulkar said that Gill shouldn't be afraid of making bold decisions due to external criticism.
"My advice to him would be to take those bold decisions and not to worry about the outside world so long as the decision is taken in the interest of the team," he said.
Team focus
'What people say doesn't matter'
Tendulkar stressed the importance of prioritizing team interests over external opinions.
He said, "Because people will have opinions, and people will say that he is being too attacking or too defensive."
The cricketing icon advised Gill to stick to what is best for the team and whatever is discussed in the dressing room.
"So that is what matters above anything else," Tendulkar added.
Captaincy insights
Tendulkar was made captain at 23 years and 169 days
Gill, 25, is leading the team on his first overseas tour as captain.
Tendulkar himself was made captain at 23 years and 169 days in 1996.
However, he refused to draw any parallels between their situations due to the different eras they belong to.
"We need to address what is happening now and do it," Tendulkar said while signing off on this topic.
Support system
Tendulkar urges fans to support Gill
Tendulkar also stressed on the need for providing adequate time and support to Gill as he leads India through a tough transition phase.
He said, "I think he (Gill) has to be given time. He has to be supported."
This comes as India gears up for a five-Test series against England in the new World Test Championship cycle, starting Friday.
Strategic focus
Expecting Gill to have tunnel vision
Tendulkar acknowledged the pressure of being Indian skipper and the varied opinions that come with it.
But he expects Gill to have a tunnel vision, focusing on the team's plan and dressing room discussions.
"What was the discussion in the dressing room? And is it going according to that? And all decisions being made are in interest of team or not," Tendulkar said.
Batting strategy
Be flexible in your thought process: Tendulkar to Indian batters
Tendulkar, who has played five Test series in England from 1990 to 2011, advised batters to be flexible and adapt their game according to conditions.
"You need to respect the conditions and bat accordingly," he said.
The legend stressed on the need for flexibility in one's thought process while batting in England, saying it cannot be one-way traffic.
1st Test
1st Test: Can Shubman Gill-led India shine at Headingley?
The highly-anticipated five-match Test series between hosts England and India is set to kick off on June 20.
The iconic Headingley Stadium in Leeds will host the series opener. Gill will lead a young Indian side sans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have retired from Test cricket.
Meanwhile, Ben Stokes is back to spearhead England, who are also without their mainstay fast bowlers.
On English soil, England and India have played 67 matches, with India winning nine and losing on 36 occasions (D22).