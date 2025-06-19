What's the story

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared some valuable advice for India's new Test captain, Shubman Gill.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Tendulkar said that Gill shouldn't be afraid of making bold decisions due to external criticism.

"My advice to him would be to take those bold decisions and not to worry about the outside world so long as the decision is taken in the interest of the team," he said.