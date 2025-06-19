What's the story

The highly-anticipated five-match Test series between hosts England and India is set to kick off on June 20.

The iconic Headingley Stadium in Leeds will host the series opener.

Shubman Gill will lead a young Indian side sans Virat Kohli and Rohit, who have retired from Test cricket.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes is back to spearhead England, who are also without their mainstay fast bowlers.

Both teams look evenly matched, promising a thrilling contest ahead.