How Ravindra Jadeja has fared against England in Test cricket
What's the story
Ravindra Jadeja's all-round performance against the England cricket team in Test cricket has always made headlines.
The star all-rounder has contributed significantly to India's success in several memorable encounters.
With India's impending five-match Test series against England, Jadeja is set to play a key role once again, more so after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Let's take a look at his stats against England.
Bowling prowess
70 wickets against England
Jadeja made his Test debut against England in 2012 and has since played 20 matches.
The left-arm spinner has snapped up 70 wickets at an average of 32.57.
He has achieved two five-wicket hauls during this period, with his best performance being an impressive 7/48.
Jadeja has taken most of his Test wickets against Australia (93), with England being the next opponent.
Batting record
Over 1,000 runs with the bat
With the bat, Jadeja has scored 1,031 Test runs at an average of 33.25 against England.
He has two centuries and six half-centuries to his name, with a best score of 112.
Interestingly, he has crossed the 1,000-run mark against only England in his entire Test career.
His performance against Australia isn't far behind with a total of 705 runs scored.
Overseas challenge
His performance in England
Jadeja's first appearance in England came in 2014, where he has played 10 Tests and taken 22 wickets at 46.13.
He is yet to take a fifer in the nation, with his best being a modest 4/79.
With the bat, he has racked up 563 runs at 31.27 in England. His tally includes a ton.
Jadeja's 68-run knock in the 2014 Lord's Test stood out. It helped India claim their first Test win here in 28 years.
Information
Jadeja owns this double
As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja is one of only three Indians with the double of 50 wickets and 1,000 runs against England in Test cricket. Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin are the only other Indians with this feat.
Career overview
Jadeja's overall Test numbers
Jadeja has been India's match-winner with both bat and ball since his Test debut against England in 2012.
In 80 Test matches, he has tallied an impressive 323 wickets at an average of 24.14.
He has achieved 15 five-wicket hauls and a remarkable best of 7/42.
With the bat, he has scored a total of 3,370 runs at an average of nearly 35 with four centuries to his name.