What's the story

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has cut short his stay in England and returned home due to a family emergency.

According to RevSportz, his mother, Seema Gambhir, suffered a heart attack on June 11. He is currently with her at a Delhi hospital where she is receiving treatment.

The incident comes just days ahead of the five-match Test series between India and England starting June 20 in Leeds.