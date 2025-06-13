ENG vs IND: Gambhir returns home due to family emergency
What's the story
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has cut short his stay in England and returned home due to a family emergency.
According to RevSportz, his mother, Seema Gambhir, suffered a heart attack on June 11. He is currently with her at a Delhi hospital where she is receiving treatment.
The incident comes just days ahead of the five-match Test series between India and England starting June 20 in Leeds.
Impact
Gambhir's unexpected departure and its impact on Indian team
Gambhir's unexpected departure from the England tour has come as a major blow to the Indian team.
The five-match Test series will be the first assignment for new captain Shubman Gill.
Despite the setback, it is reported that Gambhir is likely to rejoin the team on June 17, just three days before their first Test at Headingley in Leeds.
Update
Situation around Gambhir's family emergency still developing
The situation surrounding Gambhir's family emergency is still developing. As of now, he remains with his mother in Delhi.
Hence, the Indian cricket team is preparing for the upcoming Test series against England without their head coach.
More updates on this story are expected as Gambhir's situation evolves and his plans to rejoin the team become clearer.