Gus Atkinson could miss 1st Test against India: Here's why
What's the story
Star England seamer Gus Atkinson is likely to miss the 1st Test against India, starting June 20 in Leeds.
The reason behind his potential absence is a right hamstring strain, which has added to England's woes with their seamers, BBC reported.
The injury was sustained during a one-off Test match against Zimbabwe last month.
Notably, England are set to host India for five Tests between June and August.
Bowling concerns
Atkinson's absence could be major setback for England
Atkinson, the 27-year-old pacer, missed the recently-concluded ODI series against the West Indies due to the same injury.
He has been a key player in England's bowling department, with 55 wickets in just 12 Tests. His tally already includes 3 fifers.
His potential absence from the 1st Test against India could be a major setback for England. They are already already dealing the absence of Mark Wood.
Archer's setback
Jofra Archer's return to Test cricket postponed
Adding to England's injury woes, pacer Jofra Archer's comeback to the Test format has also been postponed due to a thumb injury.
Perpetual injuries have regularly derailed Archer's career. Earlier, Luke Wood replaced Archer for the WI ODI series.
Notably, England have struggled to maintain a strong pace attack in Tests following the retirements of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.