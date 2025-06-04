What's the story

Star England seamer Gus Atkinson is likely to miss the 1st Test against India, starting June 20 in Leeds.

The reason behind his potential absence is a right hamstring strain, which has added to England's woes with their seamers, BBC reported.

The injury was sustained during a one-off Test match against Zimbabwe last month.

Notably, England are set to host India for five Tests between June and August.