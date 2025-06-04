What's the story

There will be no victory parade for IPL 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru today, the Bengaluru Police has confirmed.

The decision comes as a major disappointment to the fans who were looking forward to celebrating RCB's historic win.

Notably, limited parking space in the Central Business District (CBD) was cited as one of the reasons for not holding the parade.

The Rajat Patidar-led side defeated Punjab Kings in a nail-biting final on Tuesday to claim their maiden IPL title.