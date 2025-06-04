No victory parade for winners RCB; Bengaluru Police issues advisory
What's the story
There will be no victory parade for IPL 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru today, the Bengaluru Police has confirmed.
The decision comes as a major disappointment to the fans who were looking forward to celebrating RCB's historic win.
Notably, limited parking space in the Central Business District (CBD) was cited as one of the reasons for not holding the parade.
The Rajat Patidar-led side defeated Punjab Kings in a nail-biting final on Tuesday to claim their maiden IPL title.
Event details
Felicitation ceremony at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Instead of the victory parade, RCB's home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, will host the felicitation ceremony between 5 and 6pm.
The RCB players will meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha before heading directly to the venue.
Entry to this event is restricted to ticket/pass holders only. That apart, no public roadshow is scheduled due to logistical and security constraints.
The Bengaluru Police stated the same in a public advisory issued in Kannada and English.
Information
Traffic advisory issued for public
The police have also advised the public to avoid traveling around Vidhana Soudha and the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from 3-8pm due to heavy traffic. Besides, Bengaluru's civic and traffic departments are coordinating to handle the expected influx of fans near the stadium.
Title win
RCB win their maiden IPL title
As mentioned, RCB claimed the IPL 2025 title after beating Punjab Kings in the final.
The Royal Challengers successfully defended 190 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
With this, RCB became the second franchise with titles in both the IPL and Women's Premier League (WPL).
Virat Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inaugural edition (2008), finally laid his hands on the coveted trophy.