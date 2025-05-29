What's the story

Rajat Patidar has returned as Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain for Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings.

Patidar was an Impact Substitute in RCB's last two clashes versus Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. Jitesh Sharma had led RCB in their previous two games.

Notably, Patidar has won the toss in Mullanpur and elected to bowl first in this crucial IPL 2025 contest.