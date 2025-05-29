Rajat Patidar returns as RCB captain for Qualifier 1
What's the story
Rajat Patidar has returned as Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain for Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings.
Patidar was an Impact Substitute in RCB's last two clashes versus Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. Jitesh Sharma had led RCB in their previous two games.
Notably, Patidar has won the toss in Mullanpur and elected to bowl first in this crucial IPL 2025 contest.
Change
Hazlewood returns for RCB
At the toss, Patidar confirmed the return of Josh Hazlewood.
"We will bowl first. Wicket looks very hard, decent covering of grass and will try to maximise the first few overs. Everyone gave more than 100 percent in the last game, Jitesh Salt and Kohli they were tremendous. One change for us. Hazlewood comes in place of Thushara," he said.
Playing XIs
A look at the two teams
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.
Subs
Impact Subs of the two teams
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlet.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Mayank Agarawal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.