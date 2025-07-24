WWE legend Hulk Hogan passes away at 71: Here's how

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. The WWE legend was found unresponsive at his Clearwater, Florida home on Thursday morning. As per TMZ Sports, medics were called to the scene after a report of "cardiac arrest" was made to 911 operators. Despite efforts from Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel, Hogan could not be revived and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.:

Legacy Hogan's impact on professional wrestling Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, was instrumental in making professional wrestling a mainstream entertainment sport. He popularized the term "Hulkamania" after defeating Iron Sheik for the World Heavyweight Championship in 1984. His signature bandana and handlebar mustache became iconic symbols of this era. In 1996, he reinvented himself as Hollywood Hulk Hogan and formed the New World Order (NWO), further boosting his fame and that of professional wrestling.

Career highlights Rivalries, matches, and Hall of Fame induction Hogan had several memorable matches, including one against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania X8 in 2002. He also had notable rivalries with Ultimate Warrior and Randy Savage. Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 but was later removed after a scandal involving racist comments made during a secretly recorded sexual encounter. He sued Gawker for releasing the clip and won the lawsuit.

Later years Second induction into Hall of Fame Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for a second time in 2020, this time as a member of NWO. He also starred in the hit VH1 reality show "Hogan Knows Best" with his family. Despite undergoing numerous surgeries due to wrestling-related injuries, Hogan remained active in the wrestling community. His last public appearance was in May when he announced Real American Freestyle, an amateur wrestling league set to debut on August 30 on Fox Nation.