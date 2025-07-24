WWE legend Hulk Hogan passes away at 71: Here's how
What's the story
Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. The WWE legend was found unresponsive at his Clearwater, Florida home on Thursday morning. As per TMZ Sports, medics were called to the scene after a report of "cardiac arrest" was made to 911 operators. Despite efforts from Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel, Hogan could not be revived and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.:
Legacy
Hogan's impact on professional wrestling
Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, was instrumental in making professional wrestling a mainstream entertainment sport. He popularized the term "Hulkamania" after defeating Iron Sheik for the World Heavyweight Championship in 1984. His signature bandana and handlebar mustache became iconic symbols of this era. In 1996, he reinvented himself as Hollywood Hulk Hogan and formed the New World Order (NWO), further boosting his fame and that of professional wrestling.
Career highlights
Rivalries, matches, and Hall of Fame induction
Hogan had several memorable matches, including one against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania X8 in 2002. He also had notable rivalries with Ultimate Warrior and Randy Savage. Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 but was later removed after a scandal involving racist comments made during a secretly recorded sexual encounter. He sued Gawker for releasing the clip and won the lawsuit.
Later years
Second induction into Hall of Fame
Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for a second time in 2020, this time as a member of NWO. He also starred in the hit VH1 reality show "Hogan Knows Best" with his family. Despite undergoing numerous surgeries due to wrestling-related injuries, Hogan remained active in the wrestling community. His last public appearance was in May when he announced Real American Freestyle, an amateur wrestling league set to debut on August 30 on Fox Nation.
Twitter Post
Hulk Hogan is no more
WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025
One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.
WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.