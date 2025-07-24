Pakistan thrash Bangladesh in 3rd T20I, earn consolation win: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh in the 3rd and final T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The visitors, who lost the first two matches, earned a consolation win over Litton Das' men. Pakistan made 178/7 in 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan scored a valiant fifty upfront. In response, a much-changed Bangladesh side perished for a paltry score of 104/10.
PAK
Summary of Pakistan's innings
Farhan, who replaced Fakhar Zaman at the top, added an 82-run opening stand with Saim Ayub. Thereafter, the side lost wickets at regular intervals to be reduced to 132/5. A 41-run stand for the 6th wicket Salman Agha and Mohammad Nawaz helped Pakistan offer resistance. For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed shone with a three-fer. Nasum Ahmed did well, picking 2/22 from his 4 overs.
Farhan
Farhan slams 41-ball 63
Farhan showed his attacking intent from the outset, smashing Mahedi Hasan in the first over. He did the bulk of scoring as Pakistan reached 50 in the sixth over. While Aayub held his end, Farhan took Mehidy Hasan Miraz to cleaners in the next over. He was dismissed by Nasum (12th over). Farhan slammed a 41-ball 63 (6 fours and 5 sixes).
Stats
23rd T20 fifty for Farhan
Farhan raced to his second half-century in T20I cricket. In 12 T20Is, he has scored 224 runs at an average of 18.66. His strike rate reads 127.27. Notably, Farhan made his T20I debut in 2018 against Australia in Harare. Overall in T20s, he has amassed 3,722 runs from 121 matches at 35.11. He slammed his 23rd fifty (100s: 2).
Information
Taskin races to 88 scalps in T20Is
Taskin managed 3/38 from his 4 overs. He now owns 88 wickets in T20Is at from 76 matches at 22.86. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has picked 14 wickets from 11 matches versus Pakistan at 20.50.
BAN innings
How did Bangladesh's innings pan out?
Bangladesh lost half of their side within the powerplay overs, being reduced to 25/5. Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf shared five wickets between them. Thereafter, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Naim and Nasum perished, leaving their side at 65/8. Mohammad Saifuddin showed his mettle for the Tigers with an unbeaten 35 from 34 balls. Nawaz picked 2/4 from 1.4 overs.
Information
Mirza shines with the ball for Pakistan
Mirza shone for Pakistan with 3/20 from his 4 overs. In three T20Is, he has 7 wickets at 8.42. Meanwhile, overall in T20s, he owns 46 wickets from 26 matches at a sensational 13.78.