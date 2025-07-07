SL name T20I squad for Bangladesh series; Eshan Malinga included 

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh . The team sees the inclusion of speedster Eshan Malinga, who is set to make his debut in this format. Dasun Shanaka , Chamika Krunaratne, and Dunith Wellalage are the other notable inclusions. Meanwhile, Charith Asalanka will continue to lead the side. Here are further details.

Career highlights Eshan Malinga earns call-up As mentioned, Eshan Malinga has earned his maiden T20I call-up. The speedster fared well for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, taking 13 wickets from seven matches at 18.30. As per ESPNcricinfo, Malinga has snapped up 40 wickets from 27 T20s at an incredible average of 18.22. His tally includes a four-wicket haul (4/15).

Information Other notable takeaways from the squad The squad has some notable changes, including the absence of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asitha Fernando, and Chamindu Wickramasinghe. Apart from Dasun Shanaka and Dunith Wellalage, the Lankan squad also includes Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, and Kusal Mendis among others.

Information Sri Lanka T20I squad for Bangladesh series Sri Lanka T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, and Eshan Malinga.