Prithvi Shaw to play for Maharashtra in 2025/26 domestic season

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw will feature for Maharashtra in the upcoming 2025/26 domestic cricket season. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Shaw last month, allowing him to switch teams. "At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer," he said in a statement after his transfer was confirmed. Notably, Shaw left his previous side Mumbai last month.

Appreciation A look at Shaw's statement Shaw expressed his gratitude to the Mumbai Cricket Association for its support and opportunities over the years. He said, "I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years." Maharashtra Cricket President Rohit Pawar also welcomed Shaw's experience from international and IPL cricket, promising that they would stand "firmly behind Prithvi in his new journey" in future seasons.

NOC Shaw left Mumbai last month In June, it was reported that Shaw sought an NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). The request came after he was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team due to fitness issues. MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap, in an interaction with Cricbuzz, confirmed the receipt of Shaw's letter seeking an NOC. Notably, Shaw last played for Mumbai in the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Career stats Shaw has an impressive record Shaw, a highly-rated talent, made his international debut in 2018 as a teenager with a century. However, he hasn't been able to live up to his early promise. He played five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India before losing his way in 2021. Besides being dropped from the Mumbai squad, he also went unsold at the 2025 IPL auction. He currently has 4,556 runs from 58 First-Class games at 46.02. He averages 55-plus in List A cricket.