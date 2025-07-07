These captains own triple-centuries in away Test matches

South Africa 's Wiaan Mulder has entered the top-five list of the highest individual scores in Test cricket. His unbeaten knock of 367 runs off 334 balls came during the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Mulder's brilliance meant the South African team declared their first innings at a mammoth total of 626/5 on Day 2. Here we look at the designated captains with triple-centuries in away Tests.

#3 Bob Simpson - 311 in Manchester, 1964 Australia's Bob Simpson was the first skipper to hammer a triple-century in an overseas Test. He accomplished this milestone with a 311-run knock in the 1964 Manchester Test against England. He opened the batting and tackled as many as 743 balls in the first innings (23 fours, 1 six). Though his efforts powered Australia to 656/8d, the game ended in a draw.

#2 Mark Taylor - 334* in Peshawar, 1998 Mark Taylor owns the highest individual score by a visiting batter in Pakistan. The then Aussie skipper and opener made an unbeaten 334 off 564 balls in the 1998 Peshwar match (32 fours, 1 six). His efforts meant the Aussies declared at 599/4 batting first. Interestingly, Taylor made 92 in his other outing in the game. The high-scoring match resulted in a draw.