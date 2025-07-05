Shubman Gill follows up 269 with another century at Edgbaston

Shubman Gill has slammed a fine century in India 's 2nd innings of the Edgbaston Test versus England. After hammering a record-breaking 269 runs in the 1st innings, Gill has got to another brilliant ton, taking India past 300 and their lead over 480. Gill shared a solid 110-run stand alongside Rishabh Pant on Day 4. He is currently batting alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Here's more.

Knock Gill shines for the 2nd time in this match This was a composed effort from Gill, who came in when India were 96/2 after Karun Nair's dismissal. Gill and Pant took the initiative and hurt England with a rapid partnership. After Pant's dismissal, Gill and Jadeja have held on to bring up a fifty-plus stand. Gill has hardly set a foot wrong and deserves every bit of the plaudits for another solid effort.

Stats Gill slams his 8th Test ton, including 5 against England Gill has brought up his 8th century in Tests (50s: 7). He has raced past 2,400 runs at 42-plus, including 1,100-plus runs versus England, as per ESPNcricinfo. Versus England, he now owns 5 Test tons (50s: 4). In away Tests (home of opposition), Gill owns over 1,100 runs (100s: 4, 50s: 2). Lastly, he has also surpassed 600 runs in England (100s: 3).

269 A record-breaking 269 in the 1st innings Gill's remarkable innings of 269 helped India post 587. He consumed 387 balls (4s: 30, 6s: 3). Gill recorded the third-highest score by an Indian batter in away Tests (home of opposition). He also recorded the highest score by an Indian Test captain in England. Meanwhile, Gill also became the 3rd Indian batter to slam a double-century in Tests on English soil.

Information Over 500 runs and 3 centuries in the ongoing series Gill has surpassed 500 runs across 4 innings in the ongoing England vs India 2025 Test series. The Indian skipper smashed 147 and 8 at Headingley, Leeds. In the Birmingham Test, he has notched 269 and now another hundred.

Records Gill attains these feats with double-hundred and hundred Gill is just the 2nd Indian batter to slam a double-hundred and a hundred in the same Test after legend Sunil Gavaskar, who did so versus West Indies in 1971 (Port of Spain). Overall, Gill is the 9th batter to score a double-ton and a ton in the same Test. It's also the second by a captain after Graham Gooch vs IND (Lord's, 1990).

Record Gill joins Gavaskar and Kohli with this record As per Cricbuzz, Gill is the 3rd Indian skipper with centuries in both innings of a Test. India captains with hundreds in both innings of a Test: Sunil Gavaskar vs WI, Kolkata, 1978 Virat Kohli vs AUS, Adelaide, 2014 Shubman Gill vs ENG, Edgbaston, 2025