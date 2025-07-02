Edgbaston Test: England elect to field; India make three changes 

England and India are squaring off in the 2nd Test of the five-match series (Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy) at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India, led by Shubman Gill , are looking to bounce back after losing the series opener at Headingley. England scripted history by chasing down 371. Besides, England captain Ben Stokes has won the toss and elected to field first.

Details Pitch report and streaming details The Edgbaston pitch is known to offer good pace and bounce in the early stages. It is expected to dry out eventually. As per the weather forecast, Day 1 could be cloudy with chances of rain and even thunderstorms. In India, fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app (Start time: 3:30pm IST).

Changes Three changes in Indian XI At the toss, Gill announced that Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Akash Deep have been included in India's XI. Jasprit Bumrah, who took a fifer at Headingley, has been rested due to workload management. India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

Information England had already named their XI England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir.

Edgbaston India yet to win at Edgbaston As per ESPNcricinfo, India haven't won a Test at Edgbaston. Between 1967 and 2022, India have played eight Tests here. They lost seven of those games, with a solitary Test ending in a draw (1986). India could have won the 2022 Edgbaston Test. They were in the driving seat, having given England a 378-run target. However, England recorded their highest successful run-chase.

H2h record A look at head-to-head record Overall, India and England have faced each other in 137 Tests since their first encounter in 1932. Out of these, India have won 35 matches while England emerged victorious in 52. The remaining 50 matches have been drawn. On English soil, the two teams have played 67 matches, with India winning nine and losing on 37 occasions.