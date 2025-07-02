Highest partnerships for India vs England in WT20Is

The Indian women's cricket team beat England in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series. The visitors successfully defended 181 at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol. Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur both scored half-centuries, adding 93 runs for the fourth wicket. India Women later won by 24 runs. As per Cricbuzz, the duo recorded the third-highest partnership for India vs England in WT20Is.

#1 129 by Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj, Brabourne, 2018 The highest stand for India against England in WT20Is is between Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj. They added 129 runs for the opening wicket against in the 2018 Brabourne WT20I. While Mithali scored a 43-ball 53, Mandhana smashed 76 off 40 balls. Despite this, India reached only 198/4 in 20 overs. England later won the match by seven wickets.

#2 94 by Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol, Trent Bridge, 2025 In the ongoing WT20I series, India won the opener after scoring 210/5 in the first innings. Mandhana and Harleen Deol added 94 runs, the second-highest partnership for India against England in WT20Is. The former shattered multiple records with her incredible century. She scored a 62-ball 112 (15 fours and 3 sixes). England Women were later bowled out for 113.