Who is the fastest wicket-keeper to complete 3,000 Test runs? 

Rishabh Pant recently became the second-fastest wicket-keeper in Test history to complete 3,000 runs. He achieved this milestone during the first Test against England at Headingley on Friday. As per ESPNcricinfo, his achievement came in just his 76th innings, a record only bettered by Australian legend Adam Gilchrist. Meanwhile, here we look at the fastest batters to complete 3,000 Test runs as designated wicket-keepers (by innings).

#3 Sangakkara & Flower - 78 innings each Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower previously shared the spot on this list before Pant went past them. Both legends required 78 innings each to accomplish 3,000 Test runs as designated glovemen. The SL star overall scored 3,117 at 40.48, having kept across 48 Tests (100s: 7, 50s: 11). Flower meanwhile finished with 4,404 runs across 55 Tests at a keeper at 53.70 (100s: 12, 50s: 23).

#2 Rishabh Pant - 76 innings Pant is now second on this list, having completed 3,000 Test runs in just 76 innings. His tally includes 16 fifties besides six hundreds. MS Dhoni (4,876) is the only other Indian with more Test runs as a designated wicket-keeper. His average of 43-plus is the third-best among keepers with at least 3,000 Test runs. Meanwhile, Pant strikes at 73-plus in the format.