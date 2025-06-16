Indians with most runs in a Test series versus England
England and India are all set to lock horns in the five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.
Over the years, two two teams have produced some remarkable Test encounters across both nations.
Ahead of the impending series, let's take a look at the Indian batters who have scored the most runs in a Test series against England.
#1
Yashasvi Jaiswal: 712 runs in 2023/24
Last year, a young Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted multiple records in the five-match Test series against England at home.
He finished with 712 runs at a staggering average of 89.00. His tally includes two tons, three half-centuries, and a best score of 214*.
At 22 years and 37 days, Jaiswal became the third-youngest Indian batter to slam a double-ton in Tests.
Information
Second Indian with this feat
During the England series, Jaiswal also became the second Indian with 700 runs in a bilateral Test series. He matched the record of legend Sunil Gavaskar, who has the most Test runs by an Indian in a bilateral series (774 runs against WI in 1970/71).
#2
Virat Kohli: 655 runs in 2016/17
During the 2016/17 season, Virat Kohli led India to a historic 4-0 Test series win against England at home.
Kohli led from the front with, having hammered 655 runs at an average of 109.16. He slammed two tons and a double-ton.
Notably, Kohli owns the most runs for an Indian captain in a Test series against England.
#3
Rahul Dravid: 602 runs in 2002
Over the years, several Indian legends have dominated with the bat on England soil.
Of all the Indian greats to conquer England, Rahul Dravid remains indispensable.
Dravid is one of only two Indian batters to score a Test double-century in England.
It came on India's 2002 tour of England, where he slammed 602 runs at an astronomical average of 100.33 (3 tons).