Virat, Anushka were served snake dish on anniversary; chef explains

Celebrity chef Harsh Dixit recently revealed that he had to get creative with a Vietnamese dish called Pho for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma 's wedding anniversary in 2019. Traditional Pho is typically made with a broth containing chicken and beef, and Vietnamese cuisine often includes snake meat and snake wine. However, since both stars were strict vegans, Dixit had to make some changes.

Chef's innovation What is a snake dish for a vegan? Dixit told The Hollywood Reporter India, "You have to keep things interesting. For Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's anniversary in December 2019, I made Pho, but with a twist." "There's chicken and beef in the broth. But they were eating gluten-free at the time, so we went with rice noodles." "Vietnamese cuisine includes a lot of snake, snake wine, even snake meat. So, how about serving 'snakes' to vegans?"

Dish details This is how the dish looked like Dixit then decided to use smoked snake gourd in the dish, stuffed with peanuts, coconut, tofu, and coriander. The dish also had water chestnut, enoki mushrooms, and chilies in a lemongrass-ginger-coriander root broth. A chili oil was served on the side. "The idea was to have fun while staying within the dietary boundaries. That's what being a private chef is about," he added.