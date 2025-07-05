Rishabh Pant entertains fans with 16th Test fifty at Edgbaston 

Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant played an entertaining knock much to the delight of fans on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test versus England. Pant walked out when India were 126/3. He played an aggressive knock with his trademark shots. Pant was helped by a dropped catch when batting on 10. He made England pay, scoring a brisk 65. Here are further details.

Knock Pant makes England pay, attacks Tongue and Bashir Pant came to bat in the 30th over of India's innings and after two dots, he dispatched pacer Josh Tongue for a four and a six. Thereafter, he was dropped by Zak Crawley off Ben Stokes' bowling. Pant kept attacking Tongue and also dispatched spinner Shoaib Bashir. He got to his fifty and helped India stretch their lead past 400.

Summary Pant adds 110 runs alongside Shubman Gill Pant formed a 110-run stand alongside skipper Shubman Gill for the 4th wicket. The two batted with flair and purpose and took India to 236/4 when Pant perished. This helped India race to a lead of 416 runs. Earlier, India scored 587 in the 1st innings and then they dismissed England for 407.

Information Bashir dismisses the southpaw Spinner Bashir dismissed Pant for the 2nd time in the match and third time in the series. Pant decided to go for a big shot and his bat flew away toward the leg-side. And the connection saw the ball land in long-off's hands.

Runs 10th fifty-plus score versus England Pant, who scored 25 in the 1st innings, finished with 65 from 58 balls in the 3rd. His knock had 8 fours and 3 sixes. The Indian Test vice-captain has raced to 3,290 runs at 44.95. This was his 16th Test fifty (100s: 8). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 14 matches versus England (25 innings), he owns 1,123 runs at 46.79 (100s: 5, 50s: 5).

Do you know? Pant completes 2,000 Test runs in SENA nations In away Tests (home of opposition), Pant now owns 7 fifties (100s: 6). He has smashed 2,184 runs from 31 matches (56 innings). Notably, Pant has surpasses 2,000 runs in SENA nations. He owns 2,023 runs at 41.28 (100s: 6, 50s: 6).