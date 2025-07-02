County Championship: Indian batter Ishan Kishan shines with two half-centuries

Indian batter Ishan Kishan has been on a roll in the ongoing County Championship Division 1 in England. The wicketkeeper-batter, who is representing Nottinghamshire, has scored two half-centuries in as many matches. He first scored a 98-ball 87 against Yorkshire and followed it up with 77 off 128 balls against Somerset. Kishan, who fell out of favor with Indian selectors, is vying for a comeback.

Match details Kishan misses century in two games In his first County Championship match, Kishan missed his century by just 13 runs. His knock of 87 against Yorkshire had 12 fours and a maximum. In the second match against Somerset, he hammered 77 off 128 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes. In June, it was reported that Kishan signed a short-term deal with Nottinghamshire to play two fixtures. He replaced Kyle Verreynne.

Squad exclusion Kishan not part of Indian squad for England Tests Despite his stellar performances in the UK, Kishan was not included in the Indian squad for the ongoing Test series against England. Earlier this year, Kishan was named in the BCCI central contract list after missing out last season. He was excluded with disciplinary measures. However, with no place in the Indian squad, Kishan is currently focusing on his county stint in England.

Career A look at his career In 60 First-Class matches, Kishan has scored over 3,500 runs at an average of around 40. His tally includes 8 tons and 19 half-centuries. Kishan last donned the Indian jersey in 2023 during a T20I against Australia in Guwahati. He also featured in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. His last Test appearance came earlier that year. Overall, he has played two Tests, 27 ODIs, and 32 T20Is for Team India. His tally includes a record-breaking ODI double-ton.

