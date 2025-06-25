WTC 2025-27: England top standings after beating India at Headingley

England beat India in the 1st Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24. The hosts claimed their sixth successive Test win on this ground after successfully chasing down 371. The win was powered by a 188-run opening stand between centurion Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley on Day 5. This victory not only marked England's second-highest successful run-chase in Test history but also saw them move atop the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship standings.

Match How the Headingley Test panned out An inexperienced Indian line-up, being invited to bat, scored 471 in the first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant slammed tons. England responded well (465), with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook shining. Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer. India (364), thereafter, banked on tons from KL Rahul and Pant but faced a collapse. England's 371-run chase saw an incredible opening stand of 188 runs. The second half of Day 5 was eventful, but England won by five wickets.

WTC standings England lead WTC standings The win over India in Leeds has put England atop the 2025-27 WTC points table. By winning their maiden Test of the current cycle, England have a points percentage of 100. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh follow England with points percentages of 33.33 each. The Galle Test between the two sides ended in a draw. Meanwhile, fourth-placed India have opened their campaign with a defeat.

Other sides These teams yet to play South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and West Indies have not played a Test in the 2025-27 WTC cycle. Earlier this month, the Proteas beat Australia in the 2025 WTC final at Lord's. India, who failed to reach the final, were the runners-up of the 2023 and 2021 WTC campaigns. They lost to Australia and New Zealand respecitvely.