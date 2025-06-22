Jasprit Bumrah claims his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed figures worth 5/83 from 24.4 overs as the visitors bowled England out for 465 on Day 3 of the 1st Test match at Headingley, Leeds. Bumrah, who picked all three English wickets on Day 2, finished the hosts' innings by taking the last two scalps on Day 3. England resumed Day 3 on 209/3 before perishing for 465.

Bowling All three English wickets taken on Day 2 Bumrah dismissed Zak Crawley in the 1st over of England's innings with an unplayable delivery. He then broke a century-plus stand between Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope by castling the former. Joe Root was Bumrah's third victim. He bowled 13 overs for 48 runs on Day 2. Notably, Bumrah should have had four wickets, but a no ball saved Harry Brook, who was caught.

Information Bumrah gets Woakes and Tongue to wrap up England's innings Bumrah's final two victims were of Chris Woakes (38) and Josh Tongue (11). Both batters saw their timber get struck. As mentioned, Bumrah claimed 5/83 from 24.4 overs. He bowled 5 maidens.

Catches 4 catches dropped off Bumrah's bowling Indian fielders were guilty of dropping four catches off Bumrah's bowling. Yashasvi Jaiswal was guilty of dropping three of these catches. Duckett was dropped once each by Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja. Centurion Ollie Pope was dropped by Jaiswal at third slip. On Day 3, Jaiswal dropped Harry Brook at gully when the batter was on 82.

Wickets 3rd five-wicket haul on English soil Playing his 46th Test (87 innings), Bumrah has raced to 210 wickets. He averages 19.33 (ER: 2.77). This was the pacer's 14th five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 15 matches versus England, he has 65 wickets at 21.73. He owns four five-wicket hauls versus England. This was also Bumrah's 3rd five-wicket haul on English soil.

Information 12th five-wicket haul in away Tests, including 10 in SENA This was the pacer's 12th five-wicket haul in away Tests (home of opposition). He has 163 wickets in away Tests at 19.38. Meanwhile, this was his 10th five-wicket haul in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). He has completed 150 wickets.

Record Bumrah equals this record of Kapil for India in Tests As mentioned, Bumrah claimed his 12th five-wicket haul in away Test matches. He has now equaled Kapil Dev in terms of most five-wicket hauls for India in away Test matches. Most five-wicket hauls for India in away Tests: 12 Jasprit Bumrah (34 Tests)* 12 Kapil Dev (66) 9 Ishant Sharma (63) 8 Zaheer Khan (54) 7 Irfan Pathan (15)