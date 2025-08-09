Trump's tariffs on India could backfire: Ex-US NSA John Bolton

Former United States National Security Advisor John Bolton has warned that President Donald Trump 's tariff measures against India could backfire. The tariffs, which were intended to hurt Russia, may instead bring India closer to both Russia and China . "Trump's tariffs against India are intended to hurt Russia but they could push India closer to Russia and to China," Bolton told CNN in an interview.

Trade criticism 'Tariffs not in America's long-term geopolitical interests' Bolton also slammed Trump's decision to favor China over India in trade, calling it "an enormous mistake and entirely counterproductive for America." He argued that the tariffs are not in line with America's long-term geopolitical interests. "Unfortunately, based on international reactions so far, the US by levying tariffs on friend and foe alike has likely suffered a considerable loss of trust and confidence," he wrote.

Trade imbalance White House moving toward lenient treatment for Beijing: Bolton Bolton also warned that the White House appears to be moving toward "more-lenient treatment for Beijing on tariff rates and other metrics than it imposed on New Delhi." He cautioned that if this continues, it could be a potentially "enormous mistake." "The White House seems headed toward more-lenient treatment for Beijing on tariff rates and other metrics than it imposed on New Delhi," he wrote in an opinion piece for The Hill.

Trade tensions Trump's tariffs on India strain US-India relations Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian exports came as talks between the two nations over a trade deal were ongoing. The US president's comments about India's economy being "dead" and its tariff barriers "obnoxious" further strained ties. India has reacted negatively to these tariffs, especially since China hasn't been subjected to similar penalties.