Indian batters to reach Test ton with six most often

Rishabh Pant scored his seventh Test century on Day 2 of the 1st Test against England at Headingley. He hit his third Test hundred in England as India racked up 471 in the first innings. Pant slammed 6 sixes, and one of those brought up his ton. As per ESPNcricinfo, it was the third instance of Pant reaching his Test hundred with a six.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar: 6 times Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tops this elite list. In his illustrious career, Tendulkar reached the three-figure mark with a maximum as many as six times in the format. Over a decade after retiring, the 52-year-old still owns the most hundreds (51). His tally of 15,921 runs from 200 Tests at 53.78 is also the most in the format.

#2 Rohit Sharma: Thrice Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from Test cricket, attained the feat thrice in his career. In a Test career spanning over a decade, the former Indian captain hammered 12 tons. His tally also includes 18 half-centuries. Across 116 innings, he slammed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57. Notably, Rohit shares the seond spot on this list with Pant.

#3 Rishabh Pant: Thrice Each of Pant's three instances in this regard has come against England (2018, 2021, and 2025). Pant overall struck 12 fours and 6 sixes in his 178-ball 134 in Leeds. According to ESPNcricinfo, he now has the most sixes by a visiting batter in a Test innings in England. He also owns the joint second-most sixes for India in a Test innings overseas.