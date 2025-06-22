Page Loader
Home / News / Sports News / Indian batters to reach Test ton with six most often
Summarize
Indian batters to reach Test ton with six most often
Pant hit his third Test hundred in England (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Indian batters to reach Test ton with six most often

By Parth Dhall
Jun 22, 2025
08:03 pm
What's the story

Rishabh Pant scored his seventh Test century on Day 2 of the 1st Test against England at Headingley. He hit his third Test hundred in England as India racked up 471 in the first innings. Pant slammed 6 sixes, and one of those brought up his ton. As per ESPNcricinfo, it was the third instance of Pant reaching his Test hundred with a six.

#1

Sachin Tendulkar: 6 times

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tops this elite list. In his illustrious career, Tendulkar reached the three-figure mark with a maximum as many as six times in the format. Over a decade after retiring, the 52-year-old still owns the most hundreds (51). His tally of 15,921 runs from 200 Tests at 53.78 is also the most in the format.

#2

Rohit Sharma: Thrice 

Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from Test cricket, attained the feat thrice in his career. In a Test career spanning over a decade, the former Indian captain hammered 12 tons. His tally also includes 18 half-centuries. Across 116 innings, he slammed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57. Notably, Rohit shares the seond spot on this list with Pant.

#3

Rishabh Pant: Thrice 

Each of Pant's three instances in this regard has come against England (2018, 2021, and 2025). Pant overall struck 12 fours and 6 sixes in his 178-ball 134 in Leeds. According to ESPNcricinfo, he now has the most sixes by a visiting batter in a Test innings in England. He also owns the joint second-most sixes for India in a Test innings overseas.

Do you know?

Do you know?

Pant has completed his Test ton with a six the joint-most times since 2002. He shares the record with veteran batters Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Kumar Sangakkara, Kusal Mendis, and Rohit, as per ESPNcricinfo.