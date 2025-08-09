Box office expectations a 'boy problem'? Shruti Haasan explains
What's the story
Actor Shruti Haasan, who will soon be seen in the Tamil film Coolie, has shared her views on box office expectations. In an interview with Zoom, she called it a "boy problem," highlighting how commercial cinema affects women. She said, "The burden is primarily on male actors and directors, whose success is measured from Monday to Friday at the box office." While for women-led films, she said, "The focus is on breaking even and achieving better results."
Box office expectations
'It's not about joining the ₹2,000 crore club...'
Haasan further added, "For women-led films, the box office figures are rarely comparable." "It's not about joining the ₹2,000 crore club or any subsequent club, likely." She also said, "The figures keep increasing, and this is a 'male concern'." "It's rewarding to be involved in such projects, and there are advantages to participating in these high-profile films." "It benefits the women who are part of it. You become involved in a commercially viable venture."
Film discussion
Haasan on Lokesh Kanagaraj's filmmaking style
Haasan, who plays the female lead role in Coolie, also spoke about director Lokesh Kanagaraj's filmmaking style. She said that all of Kanagaraj's movies have a common thread of action and high-octane sequences with an emotional core. "What sets it apart is the significantly larger scale. In terms of magnitude, it is quite distinct." The movie, starring Rajinikanth, will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada on August 14.