Rajkummar Rao on being 'outsider': It gave me freedom Entertainment Aug 09, 2025

Rajkummar Rao says being an "outsider" in Bollywood let him find his own voice and shape his career without any baggage.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, he shared, "Not having a film background gave me the freedom to find my own voice. There were no expectations to follow a path," and credits this for helping him stand out.