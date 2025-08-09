Next Article
Rajkummar Rao on being 'outsider': It gave me freedom
Rajkummar Rao says being an "outsider" in Bollywood let him find his own voice and shape his career without any baggage.
In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, he shared, "Not having a film background gave me the freedom to find my own voice. There were no expectations to follow a path," and credits this for helping him stand out.
What's next for the actor?
Rao's known for picking roles that break the mold—think horror in Stree or playing a gangster in Maalik.
He likes to keep it fresh, saying, "I wanted to do something different with every film."
Up next, he's starring in a two-hero comedy directed by Shoojit Sircar and will play Sourav Ganguly in an upcoming biopic set for December 2026.