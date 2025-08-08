'Coolie' to feature special clip celebrating Rajinikanth's 50yrs in cinema

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Rajinikanth 's upcoming film Coolie with an 'A' certification, despite some cuts and dialogue changes. The Examining Committee (EC) asked for the abusive word "B******d" to be muted and "Thiruvannamalaikku Arogara" to be replaced. Other changes include altering a liquor brand's name, adding an alcohol consumption warning, and getting an NOC for using songs from other films.

Post-certification additions Makers added a 25-second-long tribute to Rajinikanth's career After making these changes, Coolie received its 'A' certification on Monday, per Bollywood Hungama. However, the makers later approached CBFC for permission to add a 25-second-long animated tribute to Rajinikanth's 50-year career at the start of the film. This addition changed the runtime from 2 hours and 49 minutes to 2 hours and 50 minutes. Notably, no violent or action scenes were deleted, and possibly this is behind the 'A' rating.

Release details 'Coolie' to screen in select theaters from early morning The action-packed film is set to clash with War 2 and is already raking in big bucks ahead of its release. Selected theaters in Kerala and Karnataka will screen Coolie from as early as 6:00am on August 14, while Tamil Nadu audiences will have to wait until 9:00am due to local restrictions. Bookings opened in Kerala on Tuesday at 10:30am for the early show.