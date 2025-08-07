'Coolie': Rajinikanth's film to have early shows in Kerala
What's the story
The countdown has begun for the release of superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Coolie, which is set to hit theaters on August 14. The advance bookings for the film have reportedly started in select theaters across various locations. Early morning shows of Coolie will be held at 6:00am in Kerala and Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu's first show will begin at 9:00am due to government restrictions, per India Today.
Government restrictions
Why are there no early morning shows in Tamil Nadu?
The Tamil Nadu authorities have banned early morning shows following a tragic incident during the first-day-first-show of Thunivu in 2023, where a fan reportedly died. As a result, theaters in the state have confirmed that they will not start shows before 9:00am. Coolie has received an A certificate from the Censor Board, meaning that under-18 individuals won't be allowed in. Several cinemas have already issued disclaimers making this clear to audiences.
International screenings
International buzz around 'Coolie'
In Kerala, advance bookings for Coolie were set to open on Thursday at 10:30am. The film's early morning shows will reportedly be available in select theaters. The international buzz is equally strong, with the film getting a censor clearance without cuts in the UK. The first show there is scheduled for 12:30am BST (5:00am IST) on August 14. In Dubai, a 9:30am IST screening has already been listed, with more expected soon.
Box office expectations
'Coolie' to clash with 'War 2'
The early numbers for Coolie are already impressive, with the film reportedly raking in $2 million in pre-sales. Of this, a whopping $1.3 million has come from North America alone. The distributor Prathyangira Cinemas revealed that over 50,000 tickets have been sold in that region, indicating a potential blockbuster opening. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan and is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It will clash with War 2 at the box office.