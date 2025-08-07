'Coolie': Rajinikanth's film to have early shows in Kerala

The countdown has begun for the release of superstar Rajinikanth 's much-anticipated film Coolie , which is set to hit theaters on August 14. The advance bookings for the film have reportedly started in select theaters across various locations. Early morning shows of Coolie will be held at 6:00am in Kerala and Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu's first show will begin at 9:00am due to government restrictions, per India Today.

Government restrictions Why are there no early morning shows in Tamil Nadu? The Tamil Nadu authorities have banned early morning shows following a tragic incident during the first-day-first-show of Thunivu in 2023, where a fan reportedly died. As a result, theaters in the state have confirmed that they will not start shows before 9:00am. Coolie has received an A certificate from the Censor Board, meaning that under-18 individuals won't be allowed in. Several cinemas have already issued disclaimers making this clear to audiences.

International screenings International buzz around 'Coolie' In Kerala, advance bookings for Coolie were set to open on Thursday at 10:30am. The film's early morning shows will reportedly be available in select theaters. The international buzz is equally strong, with the film getting a censor clearance without cuts in the UK. The first show there is scheduled for 12:30am BST (5:00am IST) on August 14. In Dubai, a 9:30am IST screening has already been listed, with more expected soon.