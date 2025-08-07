Divyanka to Mallika: Celebrities who turned down 'Bigg Boss 19'

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss , hosted by Salman Khan , is already generating a lot of buzz. However, what has caught the most attention are the celebrities who have reportedly turned down offers to participate in the reality show. Here is a list of stars who have openly confessed to having said "no" to Bigg Boss 19 and their reasons for doing so.

Celebrity rejections Divyanka Tripathi, Khan Sir, Ram Kapoor TV actor Divyanka Tripathi has called the news of her participation on BB 19 "fake," stating that such rumors circulate every year. Indian educator and YouTuber Khan Sir also revealed in a video that he has been approached multiple times but has turned down the offer each time. Actor Ram Kapoor called the show "voyeuristic" and said his fans won't ever see him on it.

More rejections Mallika Sherawat, Gaurav Taneja Mallika Sherawat, who shot to fame with the film Murder, took to Instagram to announce that she isn't doing Bigg Boss. YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast has revealed on his vlogs that he won't be seen on the popular reality TV show either.

Final refusals Anusha Dandekar, Anshula Kapoor Actor and VJ Anusha Dandekar has made it clear that she will never participate in the show. "Honestly, I have no idea why my name keeps coming up! I've made it very clear that I'm never going into that house," she said. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor also said Bigg Boss doesn't align with her personality. She was recently seen in another reality show, The Traitors.