Mallika Sherawat denies being part of 'Bigg Boss 19'

By Isha Sharma 04:43 pm Jul 28, 202504:43 pm

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat has denied rumors about her participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Taking to Instagram on Monday, she wrote, "Putting an end to all the rumors, I am not doing Big Boss and NEVER WILL THANK YOU." Sherawat has previously appeared as a guest on the show but clarified that she has no plans to join as a contestant. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.