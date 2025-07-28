Mallika Sherawat denies being part of 'Bigg Boss 19'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat has denied rumors about her participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Taking to Instagram on Monday, she wrote, "Putting an end to all the rumors, I am not doing Big Boss and NEVER WILL THANK YOU." Sherawat has previously appeared as a guest on the show but clarified that she has no plans to join as a contestant. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.
Past participation
The actor has appeared as a guest in past seasons
Sherawat has graced the Bigg Boss house as a guest in past seasons. Her most recent visit was during Bigg Boss 18 last year, where she made a special appearance to promote her Hindi film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. During her stint, she enjoyed dancing and interacting with the contestants. She also appeared on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.
Show details
'Bigg Boss 19' set to premiere in August
Bigg Boss 19 is reportedly set to premiere in August 2025. The show recently unveiled a new logo, featuring a redesigned eye that symbolizes the untamed energy of the upcoming season. Although the official list of participants has not been revealed yet, Apoorva Mukhija, Mr Faisu, Dhanashree Verma, Sreeram Chandra, and Amaal Malik, among others, have reportedly been approached. Dubai-based AI doll Habubu is also likely to be seen on the show.