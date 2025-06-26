Grateful: Rupali Ganguly pens emotional note after 'Anupamaa' set fire

Rupali Ganguly, the lead actor of the popular TV show Anupamaa , has issued a statement after a fire broke out on its sets. The incident took place on Monday at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai. Thankfully, no casualties were reported. In her heartfelt message shared on Instagram , Ganguly expressed gratitude for the prayers and blessings received during this difficult time.

Statement 'That was once my 2nd home...' Ganguly wrote, "Thank you for the prayers, blessings, and the overwhelming love during these trying times. What was once my second home, my karmbhoomi and a sacred space I considered a temple, now stands still but not broken." "With Rajan ji's (Shahi, producer) steady leadership, I'm reminded that even a setback can serve as a springboard - one that fuels us to rise, rebuild, and pour our hearts into what comes next."

Gratitude 'What truly matters are the lives that were saved' Ganguly further said, "Like he says, what was lost can be created again. What truly matters are the lives that were saved." "We are deeply grateful to the Almighty - there were no casualties and all our fur babies are safe." She also praised her team for their commendable efforts in continuing the shoot without any disruptions.

Unity Producer Shahi also issued a statement In her statement, Ganguly also highlighted the unity of the Anupamaa team during this challenging time. She thanked Star Plus for their support and expressed gratitude to everyone who has shown concern and support. Earlier, producer Shahi had issued a statement about the incident, confirming that no unit members were present on set when the fire broke out.