5 times 'New Girl' perfectly captured American culture

Popular television series New Girl has often received accolades for its funny but insightful depiction of American life. The show, set in the City of Angels, revolves around the offbeat adventures of Jess and her roommates. Through its characters and storylines, New Girl encapsulates the many facets of American culture and values. Here are five times the show brilliantly captured the essence of America.

Holiday spirit Thanksgiving traditions in 'New Girl' In quite a few episodes, New Girl displays Thanksgiving celebrations beautifully, emphasizing the significance of family and friendship in American culture. The characters unite to prepare meals, share stories, and enjoy each other's company. These gatherings mirror how Americans cherish spending time with loved ones on holidays.

Travel fun Road trip adventures The road trip episode in New Girl encapsulates the spirit of adventure that is quintessentially American. As Jess and her friends set off on a journey across states, they witness a plethora of landscapes and cultures. This episode is a reflection of how road trips are a beloved tradition for many Americans in search of exploration and discovery.

Civic duty Election Day episode In one of the most memorable episodes, New Girl hits home with Election Day by stressing civic responsibility. The characters talk about voting rights and motivate each other to get out there and vote. The storyline highlights how much Americans value democracy and their part in molding their country's future by voting.

National pride Celebrating Independence Day The Fourth of July episode puts the spotlight on how Americans celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, barbecues, and red, white, and blue. The characters go all out with traditional festivities, showcasing their love for the country while spending time with friends. It accurately captures the spirit of Independence Day, which is an important occasion to profess love for the country.