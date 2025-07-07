Who is Babydoll Archi? Assamese influencer takes internet by storm

Archita Phukan, popularly known as Babydoll Archi, has been making waves on social media with her Instagram Reels. The Assamese influencer with 721K Instagram followers recently went viral for a transition video set to the trending sound Dame Un Grrr by Romanian artist Kate Linn. The Reel reportedly crossed one million views and left many curious about Phukan's life and career.

Viral video Phukan's viral transition video; meeting adult film star In the viral Reel, Phukan is seen in a casual outfit at the beginning of the video. She then transitions into a saree and flaunts her bold look. The dramatic change in attire and makeup has left many viewers impressed. Apart from this, the 30-year-old also gained attention for sharing a photo with adult film star Kendra Lust on social media back in April. With the new trending post, more people are flocking to her account.

Speculation Phukan on her meeting with Lust After meeting Lust, Phukan was in the news for a lot of speculation about her career. However, she has chosen to remain silent on these rumors. A few days ago, Phukan once again posted a picture with Lust, teasing a collaboration. In a statement, she said, "Lately, I've seen my name making its rounds — headlines, whispers and a lot of speculation. All because of one meeting, one frame, one moment."