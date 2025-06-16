Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur gets bashed; find out what happened
What's the story
Actor Nupur Sanon, Bollywood star Kriti Sanon's younger sister, is facing severe backlash on social media over her fashion brand Label Nobo.
The brand's website has been criticized for selling "basic" clothing items at exorbitant prices.
For example, the cheapest dress on the site costs around ₹7,000 while a kurta set is priced at a staggering ₹26,500.
Most outfits range between ₹8,000 and ₹12,000 with no apparent special features to justify such high price tags.
Online criticism
Check out what netizens are saying
Netizens on Reddit expressed their discontent with the brand.
One user wrote, "The ridiculous price points of Nupur Sanon's clothing line called Label Nobo. Doesn't explain why such basic clothes are sold and such high price points. Is it money laundering of some sort (scamming buyers)?"
Another user added, "These are the ugliest clothes I've ever seen, good lord."
Pricing details
Label Nobo offers 'affordable luxury' clothing
Label Nobo, which stands for "No boundaries," was founded by Sanon in 2024.
Reportedly, the most expensive lehenga on her online shop is a Banarasi piece worth ₹21,000, while the costliest suit costs ₹26,500.
Despite the insanely high prices, the brand has been endorsed by many celebrities, including Kriti, Uorfi Javed, Sanjana Sanghi, and Rida Tharana, among others.
Career path
Sanon is also an actor
Apart from her entrepreneurial venture, Sanon is also pursuing an acting career. She made her debut in 2019 with the music video Filhall starring Akshay Kumar. The song was a massive hit and led to a sequel, Filhall 2: Mohabbat, in 2021.
In 2023, she starred in the Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao. She also has a Hindi film, Noorani Chehra, which is yet to be released.