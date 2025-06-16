What's the story

Actor Nupur Sanon, Bollywood star Kriti Sanon's younger sister, is facing severe backlash on social media over her fashion brand Label Nobo.

The brand's website has been criticized for selling "basic" clothing items at exorbitant prices.

For example, the cheapest dress on the site costs around ₹7,000 while a kurta set is priced at a staggering ₹26,500.

Most outfits range between ₹8,000 and ₹12,000 with no apparent special features to justify such high price tags.