What's the story

The much-awaited comedy film Housefull 5 is set to hit theaters on Friday, in two versions: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed that both versions will be released with different endings.

This unique strategy is garnering a lot of attention among cinema lovers.

Let's take a look at how the exhibitors and programmers are planning to divide shows between the two versions.