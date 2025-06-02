Here's how theaters will divide shows of 'Housefull 5'
What's the story
The much-awaited comedy film Housefull 5 is set to hit theaters on Friday, in two versions: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed that both versions will be released with different endings.
This unique strategy is garnering a lot of attention among cinema lovers.
Let's take a look at how the exhibitors and programmers are planning to divide shows between the two versions.
Show distribution
Theaters are to maintain equal show distribution for both versions
An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, "The idea is to have equal shows for both versions. So, if Housefull 5A has been allotted two screens and 10 shows, the same would also apply to Housefull 5B."
However, this may not always be feasible due to the number of shows a theater can accommodate.
For example, single-screen theaters with odd-numbered showings may favor one version over the other.
Show allocation
Single-screen theaters may favor 1 version of 'Housefull 5'
Single-screen theaters like Maratha Mandir in Mumbai, which typically screen three shows a day, may favor one version of Housefull 5.
For instance, if Housefull 5A is allocated two shows at 3:15pm and 9:30pm then Housefull 5B will only have one show at 6:15pm.
Other single-screen cinemas will also follow this pattern.
Multiplex strategy
Multiplexes to balance shows between both versions
In multiplexes, the strategy is to balance shows between both versions.
For example, G7 multiplex's Gaiety will screen four shows of Housefull 5A while Galaxy will screen four shows of Housefull 5B.
A multiplex programmer told Bollywood Hungama that they are also considering other new releases like Thug Life and holdover films such as Bhool Chuk Maaf and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning while planning show distribution.
Response-based adjustment
Show distribution strategy may change based on audience response
An industry insider told the portal, "It makes sense to keep shows 50-50 between the two for the initial few days. If Housefull 5A gets a better response, its shows can then be increased, and the same can be done for Housefull 5B if it gets more appreciation."
Housefull 5 boasts a star-studded cast of 19 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri, among others.