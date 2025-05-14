What's the story

After 13 years, the globally acclaimed singer Enrique Iglesias is returning to India. The Bailamos hitmaker, who last toured the country in 2012, will perform in Mumbai this October.

"An event company based in Gujarat is bringing him. This marks Enrique's return to India after 13 years," a source told Hindustan Times.

The report comes after his Dubai Coca-Cola Arena performance excited Indian fans last year.