Enrique Iglesias to perform in India after 13 years
What's the story
After 13 years, the globally acclaimed singer Enrique Iglesias is returning to India. The Bailamos hitmaker, who last toured the country in 2012, will perform in Mumbai this October.
"An event company based in Gujarat is bringing him. This marks Enrique's return to India after 13 years," a source told Hindustan Times.
The report comes after his Dubai Coca-Cola Arena performance excited Indian fans last year.
Past tours
Iglesias's fondness for India and past performances
Notably, Iglesias had once expressed his love for India, calling it "one of his favorite places in the world."
He took to Instagram in 2019 to post a clip of a past trip where a fan chased his car for a glimpse of the singer.
The Mexican TV channel that filmed the moment had a clip of the fan praising the Hero crooner.
Musical resurgence
Iglesias's return amidst a wave of international musicians
Iglesias's return to India comes at a time when the country is experiencing a surge of international musicians touring the country.
Just recently, the likes of Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Maroon 5, Akon, Alan Walker, Glass Animals, and Dua Lipa had performed in India.
Guns N Roses is scheduled to perform this weekend, while Travis Scott will be touring later this year.
Iglesias had last toured India in 2004 and 2012.