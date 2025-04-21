Tragic accident claims 2 lives on Pune-Mumbai highway
What's the story
A tragic accident took place late on Sunday night when a speeding truck rammed into four vehicles on the old Pune-Mumbai highway in Lonavala.
A 40-year-old man and his 10-year-old daughter were killed in the incident.
The two have been identified as Nilesh Sanjay Lagad and his daughter Shravya, residents of Shukrawar Peth in Pune city.
Accident details
Truck's brake failure leads to collision
Preliminary investigations by the Pune Rural police have revealed that the truck was on its way from Pune to Mumbai when its brakes failed.
The truck first hit an Innova near Battery Hill in Lonavala. It then crashed into an Ertiga, a Tata Punch, and an auto-rickshaw on its way toward Pune before hitting the railings.
Casualties
Impact of the collision
The impact was so strong that Lagad's car was pushed a few meters ahead by the truck. Lagad and his daughter got trapped inside their vehicle.
The other 12 injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment with assistance from local villagers.
An FIR has been registered at the Lonavala City Police Station in this tragic accident.
The mangled vehicles have been cleared from the road for the smooth flow of traffic.
Police are further investigating the incident.