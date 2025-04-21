What's the story

A tragic accident took place late on Sunday night when a speeding truck rammed into four vehicles on the old Pune-Mumbai highway in Lonavala.

A 40-year-old man and his 10-year-old daughter were killed in the incident.

The two have been identified as Nilesh Sanjay Lagad and his daughter Shravya, residents of Shukrawar Peth in Pune city.