What's the story

The much-anticipated fourth season of the legal drama series Criminal Justice, titled A Family Matter, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has been pushed back by a week.

The series was set to premiere on May 22 but will now drop on May 29 on JioHotstar.

The delay was announced alongside the show's trailer. The post promised that this would be Mishra Ji's (Tripathi's lawyer character) most twisted case yet.