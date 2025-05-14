'Criminal Justice 4' trailer: Mishraji returns with most twisted case
What's the story
The much-anticipated fourth season of the legal drama series Criminal Justice, titled A Family Matter, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has been pushed back by a week.
The series was set to premiere on May 22 but will now drop on May 29 on JioHotstar.
The delay was announced alongside the show's trailer. The post promised that this would be Mishra Ji's (Tripathi's lawyer character) most twisted case yet.
Trailer details
Man charged with murder of girlfriend claims innocence
The first trailer of Criminal Justice - A Family Matter features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Dr. Raj Nagpal, a Mumbai-based doctor accused of killing his girlfriend Roshni Saluja (Asha Negi).
In the trailer, Dr. Nagpal maintains he was trying to save her and not kill her.
Surveen Chawla plays Anju Nagpal, his wife who seeks legal help from Madhav Mishra (Tripathi) to prove her husband innocent. But Anju herself turns co-accused, complicating the case even further.
Character insight
Tripathi's character faces tough opponents in new season
Tripathi shared his thoughts on the upcoming season, stating, "This season of Criminal Justice is more than just a return to the courtroom for Madhav Mishra - it is an intense battle of minds, and he is facing two of his fiercest opponents yet fighting on a case that is multifaceted."
"Stepping into Mishra's shoes and shooting (Criminal Justice)is always a learning experience. He is such a lovable character and I feel like he has now become my alter-ego."
Show details
'Criminal Justice - A Family Matter' is an adaptation
Criminal Justice - A Family Matter is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The show is an official adaptation of the 2008 British series of the same name.
While the BBC series ran for two seasons, the Indian adaptation has been the longest-running among all foreign versions.
The upcoming season also sees Shweta Basu Prasad return as Public Prosecutor Lekha Agastya and Mita Vashisht reprising her role as lawyer Mandira Mathur.