UP honor killing: Father, grandparents behead teen for 'disgracing' family 

In a shocking incident of alleged honor killing, a 19-year-old girl was murdered and beheaded by her father, stepmother, and step-grandfather in Hathras after she went out with a man. The victim has been identified as Tamanna, daughter of Hasrat Ali (40). The accused were arrested following the discovery of the headless body on August 10.

Background Ali married Rani in 2019 According to police, Ali separated from his first wife, Firdos, around 2019, reportedly unhappy with having only daughters. He later married Rani (38), Rajjo Pehalwan's daughter, and the couple lived with Tamanna and her sister Nisha. Investigations showed that Tamanna went out with a man in July and returned after two days. This infuriated Ali and Rani, who punished her, according to TOI. On August 8, she tried to leave again, but Ali and Rani stopped her at Panaithi bridge.

Murder plot The couple took Tamanna to Rajjo's house in Alhaipur Ali then allegedly consulted his father-in-law, Rajjo, who suggested "dealing with it" immediately. On Rajjo's advice, the couple took Tamanna to the grandfather's house in Alhaipur on a motorcycle. There, they allegedly drugged her food and strangled her after she lost consciousness. The body was dumped in a canal, but not before Ali hit her head and inflicted injuries to prevent identification.