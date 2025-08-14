SC stays order to set up shelters for stray dogs

Solicitor General calls for tougher action

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that sterilization efforts haven't worked—pointing out there were 3.7 million dog bite cases in 2024—and called for tougher action.

On the flip side, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal warned that moving dogs into shelters without proper planning could lead to unnecessary culling and criticized how animal welfare funds are being used.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi shared Parliament data showing no rabies deaths in Delhi from 2022-2025, suggesting the crisis might not be as severe as feared.