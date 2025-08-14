Bihar: Teacher on run after molestation video goes viral
A coaching teacher in Bihar's Madhubani district, Rakesh Yadav, is facing serious allegations after a video surfaced showing him allegedly molesting a female student.
The student has accused Yadav of molestation and his landlord, Kuldeep Singh, of threatening her to record a video of the incident or pay ₹20 lakh.
The video later went viral on social media.
Teacher has previous molestation charges
An FIR was recently filed against Yadav, Singh, and others named by the victim. Police have recorded her statement and are investigating charges of molestation and blackmail while Yadav remains on the run.
Locals are demanding quick action since this isn't the first time Yadav has faced such accusations—he was previously jailed for similar offenses.
Authorities are also urging parents to talk with their kids about staying safe.