Next Article
Himachal cloudburst: 1 dead, 2 missing; water supply hit
On August 13-14, severe cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh set off flash floods and landslides across districts like Shimla, Kullu, Sirmaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur.
A young woman tragically lost her life in Shimla's Rampur area after being struck by a boulder; another person is missing after being swept away by the Parvati river.
Over 130 water supply schemes disrupted
The disaster has damaged roads and several bridges, cutting off villages like Ganvi and Kiao.
With over 130 water supply schemes disrupted during peak monsoon season, many areas are facing acute shortages.
The Indian Army has stepped in for rescue ops, but authorities warn that water issues will continue for now—so locals are being urged to conserve water while repairs are underway.