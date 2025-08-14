Delhi HC: Family can't interfere in adult children's marriage decisions
The Delhi High Court just made it clear: if you're an adult, your right to marry is yours alone—no family interference allowed.
Justice Sanjeev Narula pointed out that this freedom is protected by the Constitution, and family objections can't take that away.
The decision came after a couple married in July 2025 and the woman's family tried to stop them, even filing a missing person complaint. Police confirmed she left home by choice.
Court told local police to ensure couple's safety
To make sure the couple isn't harassed or threatened, the court told local police to actively protect them—assigning an officer and sharing emergency contacts.
Justice Narula stressed that it's not about judging family claims but about making sure everyone's rights and dignity are respected.
Ruling echoes Supreme Court's stance on the matter
This ruling follows what the Supreme Court has already laid down: adults have a constitutional right to choose their partner and live peacefully, without pressure from anyone—including their families.