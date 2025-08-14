Delhi HC: Family can't interfere in adult children's marriage decisions India Aug 14, 2025

The Delhi High Court just made it clear: if you're an adult, your right to marry is yours alone—no family interference allowed.

Justice Sanjeev Narula pointed out that this freedom is protected by the Constitution, and family objections can't take that away.

The decision came after a couple married in July 2025 and the woman's family tried to stop them, even filing a missing person complaint. Police confirmed she left home by choice.