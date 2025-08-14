India's tea production takes a hit in June

Northeast monsoon rains down by 24%

Unpredictable monsoon rains—down by 24% in the Northeast—and rising temperatures have made life tough for tea growers, letting pests thrive and hurting both yield and quality.

To fight back, farmers are using more pesticides, but that's making soil health worse and raising risks for workers.

South India didn't escape either; their production slid from June 2024's figure of 25.20 million kg to just 20.99 million kg.