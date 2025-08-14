Next Article
Delhi Metro to offer free rides on I-Day: Here's how
Heading to the Red Fort for Independence Day? The Delhi Metro is giving free rides on August 15 to anyone with a Ministry of Defence invitation card.
Early morning trains will start at 4:00am and run every half hour until 6:00am making it easier for guests to reach the celebrations.
Invites for this year's event showcase Operation Sindoor's logo
The Ministry of Defence is picking up the tab for these special rides so attendees can get to key stations like Lal Quila and Jama Masjid without hassle.
To keep things safe and smooth, Delhi Police ran a full-dress rehearsal at the Red Fort and set up tight security plus traffic restrictions on major roads from 4:00am to 10:00am.
This year's invites feature Operation Sindoor's logo and a Chenab bridge watermark—spotlighting the "Naya Bharat" theme.