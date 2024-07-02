In brief Simplifying... In brief In the upcoming season of 'Mirzapur 3', Tripathi, playing the mafia don, is the highest earner with ₹10-12cr.

Other cast members' earnings include Rasika Dugal with ₹4-5 lakh per episode, Fazal with ₹12 lakh per episode, Shweta Tripathi with ₹2.5 lakh per episode, and newcomer Jitendra Kumar expected to earn ₹4-5 lakh per episode.

'Mirzapur 3' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 5

Who's the highest earner in 'Mirzapur 3'? Cast salaries revealed!

By Tanvi Gupta 06:02 pm Jul 02, 2024

What's the story The countdown has begun for the highly-anticipated third installment of the crime thriller series, Mirzapur, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (July 5). Fans can expect another power struggle as the returning cast, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, and Vijay Varma, bring their characters to life. With the premiere nearing, whispers of the actors' salaries have also surfaced. Let's see who cashed in the most!

Cast earnings

Revealed: Kaleen 'Bhaiya' reportedly made a whopping ₹10-12cr

Tripathi, a seasoned actor in the series, portrays Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya, the mafia don and de facto ruler of Mirzapur in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. He reportedly earned a whopping ₹10-12cr for his role. Rasika Dugal, who portrays Akhandanand's second wife, Beena Tripathi, made ₹4-5 lakh per episode this season, marking a significant rise from her previous fee of ₹2 lakh per episode, reportedly.

Additional salaries

More insights into 'Mirzapur 3' cast's paychecks

Fazal, who portrays Govind "Guddu" Pandit and takes charge of the power dynamics, reportedly earned ₹12 lakh per episode. Meanwhile, Shweta Tripathi, playing Gajgamini "Golu" Gupta, has earned approximately ₹2.5 lakh per episode for the upcoming season. On the other hand, Jitendra Kumar, known for his role in Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat and newly joining the Mirzapur cast, is expected to earn between ₹4-5 lakh per episode.

Show highlights

'Mirzapur 3': Promising new twists and fresh characters

Mirzapur 3 is set to be more intense than its predecessors, promising new twists and turns. The third season will introduce fresh characters that are expected to significantly alter the storyline's dynamics. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the third installment promises to continue the riveting narrative of the notorious drug lord Kaleen Bhaiyaa. As is the case with the previous seasons, gore and violence will be galore in this chapter as well.