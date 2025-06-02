Alexander Zverev reaches French Open quarter-finals after Tallon Griekspoor retires
What's the story
Alexander Zverev has advanced to the quarter-finals of the French Open for the seventh time in eight years.
His opponent, Tallon Griekspoor, was forced to retire during the second set of their match on Monday.
At that point, Zverev was leading 6-4, 3-0 after 54 minutes of play on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
Previous matches
Zverev's journey to the quarter-finals
Before reaching the quarter-finals, Zverev had a tough time in Madrid and Rome. He lost in the fourth round of Madrid and was knocked out in the quarter-finals of Rome.
In Hamburg, he suffered a second-round exit. Despite these setbacks, Zverev has been dominant in his first four matches at this year's French Open.
Upcoming challenge
Zverev's potential quarter-final opponents
In the quarter-finals, Zverev will face either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie.
Djokovic leads Zverev 8-5, but Zverev is unbeaten against Norrie with a perfect 6-0 record.
This match will be crucial for Zverev as he seeks his first major title.
Numbers
111-36 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Zverev has booked a last eight berth at Roland Garros for the 5th successive season.
He is a three-time semi-finalist and a one-time finalist here in Paris.
He has raced to a 38-9 win-loss record at the French Open. Overall at Grand Slams, Zverev owns a win-loss record of 111-36. He is a three-time finalist at Slam events, but is yet to win.
Information
Here are the match stats
In the limited action, Zverev doled out 3 aces to his opponent's nil. Meanwhile, the former committed one double fault with his opponent committing one. Zverev clocked 73% win on the first serve and a 71% win on the 2nd. He converted 4/5 break points.